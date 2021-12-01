Vivo S12 Pro Spotted With 44W Fast Charging; Curved Edges, Dual Selfie Cameras Also Tipped News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Vivo is gearing up for a couple of launches including smartphones, tablets, and smartwatches. That said, Vivo's primary domain continues to be the smartphone market and we might have two new devices arriving shortly. The rumored Vivo S12 and Vivo S12 Pro are said to launch this month and could pack several premium features.

Vivo S12 Pro Renders Revealed

To note, two Vivo smartphones with model numbers V2162A and V2163A were spotted at the TENAA and 3C certification sites in China. These phones are dubbed to be the new Vivo S12 series, set to debut later in December. A new post on Weibo has revealed the renders and other key details of the alleged Vivo S12 Pro.

If the leaked photo is to be believed, the upcoming Vivo S12 Pro will feature a curved-edged design with a premium look and feel. It looks like the Pro model will pack an AMOLED screen with an in-display fingerprint sensor. More importantly, one can see the cutout for dual selfie cameras on the display.

Vivo S12 First Look Launching Next Month in China.



Notch 😁

Triple Rear Camera pic.twitter.com/ye6ziNeIF9 — Ankit (@TechnoAnkit1) November 26, 2021

It looks like the Vivo S12 Pro will be a selfie-centric smartphone, designed for content creators. Speculations suggest the Vivo smartphone will feature a 50MP Samsung JN1 primary selfie camera paired with an 8MP supporting lens. At the rear, the upcoming Vivo S12 Pro is said to feature a triple-camera setup with an LED flash.

Vivo S12 Pro Launch: What To Expect?

However, the precise camera specifications are still under wraps. The 3C certification of the Vivo S12 Pro notes 44W rapid charging support. That said, the battery of the smartphone is still under wraps - but one can expect it to be around 5,000 mAh. On the other hand, there's not much data on the vanilla variant of the series - the Vivo S12. Reports claim it would pack flat edges, including a flat display.

Currently, not much is known about the launch of the Vivo S12 and Vivo S12 Pro. To note, Vivo introduced the V10 series earlier this year in China. The new Vivo S12 series could come as an upgrade to this, which could launch later this month.

