Vivo S21 officially announced with 24MP pop-up selfie camera for Rs 23,551

Vivo has now officially announced a new smartphone for the masses. The latest smartphone has been launched in the company's S-lineup of smartphones. Following the launch of the X27 and X27 Pro in China, the company has now unveiled the Vivo S21 smartphone. Like the X27 series, Vivo S1 has also been initially unveiled in the company's hometown China. This is a mid-range smartphone which is going to be available in the Chinese market starting April 1, 2019.

The latest Vivo smartphone comes with a price tag of RMB 2,298 (Rs 23,551 approx) and like most of the recent Vivo offerings; the key highlight of e Vivo S21 is its pop-up selfie camera. Currently, it is unknown as to when this smartphone will be launched in India and the remaining markets. Let's have a look at the specifications and features that are offered by the Vivo S21 smartphone.

Starting with the display, the Vivo S1 features a huge 6.5-inch IPS LCD display panel which offers a full HD+ screen resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The display does not have any notch or camera cutout at the top as the selfie camera is housed in a slider. The display has an aspect ratio of 19:5:9 and comes flaunts a screen-to-body ratio of 90.95 percent. To capture selfies and for video calling, the Vivo S21 smartphone features a 24MP pop-up front camera.

For imaging, the smartphone comes with a triple-lens camera module at the rear panel. The rear camera setup comprises of a 12MP (f/1.7) primary lens clubbed with an 8MP (f/2.2) secondary wide-angle lens and one 5MP lens for depth sensing. At its core, there is a MediaTek Helio P70 processor which is combined with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The onboard storage on the smartphone is expandable via microSD card slot. In the software department, the device runs on Android 9 Pie OS topped with FunTouch OS. The Vivo S1 draws its power from a 3,940mAh battery unit which comes with 18W fast charging support.

