Vivo S6 Pro 5G Launching Soon: Expected Specifications, Price

Vivo launched the first smartphone in its S series - the Vivo S6 5G in April. The handset is only available for purchase in China. Now, a Chinese tipster has revealed in a new leak that the Chinese firm is developing an improved version handset called - the Vivo S6 Pro and its specifications and price.

Expected Price Of Vivo S6 Pro 5G

The smartphone is expected to compete with the smartphones like Oppo Reno 4 and the Huawei Nova 7 in the market. The Vivo S6 Pro 5G is likely to come in two storage variant which includes an 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage. These models are said to be priced at 2,998 Yuan (around Rs. 32,060) and 3,298 Yuan (around Rs. 35,339) respectively.

Expected Specifications Of Vivo S6 Pro 5G

The Vivo S6 Pro will come with an OLED panel that offers a 60Hz refresh rate. There is no information about the size and design of the display. The Vivo S6 5G comes with a punch-hole screen, so, we expect the S6 Pro might come with a dual punch-hole display. The phone is likely to feature an under-display fingerprint sensor as the Vivo S6 5G.

The upcoming smartphone will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 765G octa-core chipset which is coupled up to LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.1 storage. The phone is likely to pack a 4,200 mAh battery and a 33W FlashCharge 2.0 rapid charger.

For cameras, the phone will come with a quad-camera setup on the back panel. It will include a 64MP Samsung GD1 main sensor, an 8MP super-wide lens, a 2MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor. The device is said to feature a dual-selfie camera setup comprising of a 32MP Samsung GD1 main sensor and an 8MP lens. The device will also likely include copper tube liquid cooling technology, roto motor, and NFC.

