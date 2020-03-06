ENGLISH

    Vivo S6 To Launch With 5G Support In March End

    By
    |

    After launching the S5 smartphone in China, Vivo is reportedly working on a new smartphone. The company is likely to bring the successor of the Vivo S5 in March this year. The Vivo S6 is likely to be a 5G smartphone.

    Vivo S6 To Launch With 5G Support In March End

     

    According to a post on Weibo, a Chinese website, the smartphone maker is likely to launch the device by the end of this month. The post also states that apart from this smartphone other OEMs such as Oppo, Huawei, and Xiaomi might launch their 5G devices in China. The upcoming smartphone will include the Oppo Find X2, Oppo Find X2 Pro, Huawei P40, and the Huawei P40 Pro.

    The company has not announced anything on that front, so it might be a rumor. Besides, there is no information about the specifications. But, we can expect that the upcoming smartphone will support the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and it has been specially designed for 5G-enabled devices. In addition, the smartphone will have upgraded features and specifications from the Vivo S5.

    Vivo S5: Specification

    The Vivo S5 features a 6.44-inch display along with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution. There's an in-display fingerprint reader. The smartphone comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 octa-core processor, and it is paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB on storage. The smartphone runs Android 9 Pie. So, we expect that the Vivo S6 will have Android 10 OS.

    The Vivo S5 is powered with a 4,010 mAh battery along with 22.5W fast charging support. It has a quad-camera set up at the back. It includes 48MP primary camera, 8MP wide-angle camera, 5MP depth sensor, and 2MP camera. Upfront, you'll get a 32MP camera for selfies. Apart from that, Vivo has reduced the prices of the S1 Pro in India. The smartphone is now available at Rs. 18,990.

    Read More About: vivo

    X