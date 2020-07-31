Vivo S7 5G Teased Officially; Launch Confirmed On August 3 News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Vivo S7 is ready to make a debut on August 3 in India. The device will be arriving as a successor to the S6 5G which was launched earlier this year. The smartphone has been leaked several times online in the past few weeks. Now, just ahead of its launch the company has shared a teaser where its camera details and design has been tipped.

What Does Vivo S7 5G Teaser Hints?

As per the new teasers on Weibo, the Vivo S7 5G will indeed launch with a wider notch for dual-selfie cameras. The teaser confirms there will be 44MP autofocus sensor for selfies. The device will feature a rectangular camera module at the rear and will have a gradient design. The rear panel is tipped to be sport a 64MP primary sensor.

It has been suggested via leaks that the device the primary sensor will be a Samsung GW1 sensor which will be accompanied by an 8MP super-wide-angle sensor and a 13MP Samsung portrait sensor.

The teaser poster shows no fingerprint scanner at the rear panel. This indicates that the device might feature a fingerprint scanner for security. It is unknown what will be the screen size, but we can expect an AMOLED panel with an FHD+ resolution.

Additionally, it has been tipped that the device will make use of the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor. The device is also said to come with 5G network support. Currently, its RAM and storage configuration is undisclosed and it is also unknown if the company will be launching the device in single or multiple configurations.

The device will probably ship with Android 10 OS and offer a Fun Touch UI. The smartphone is teased to come in three different shades including black, blue, and white. The battery capacity is not revealed, but there could be fast charging support.

