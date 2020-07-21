ENGLISH

    Vivo S7 Selfie-Centric Phone To Debut Soon: All You Need To Know

    By
    |

    Vivo is preparing to add a new smartphone named the Vivo S7 to its S series soon. Previously, it was revealed via the Chinese leaker Digital Chat Station the upcoming device might debut next month. Now, some leaked images of the Vivo S7 surfaced online which reveals the phone's main highlight will be the selfie camera.

    Vivo S7 Selfie-Centric Phone To Debut Soon

     

    The phone is expected to arrive as the successor to the Vivo S6 which was announced in April. The Vivo S6 5G features a quad rear camera module. It looks like the Vivo S7 will probably come with the same 5G support and quad rear camera setup as its predecessor and is expected to be lightweight. A picture of the upcoming Vivo S7 leaked on Weibo indicates the upcoming smartphone will be selfie-centric.

    Another image suggests a blue color on the back panel of the phone. The new phone is expected to be powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC. The phone is also said to come with a waterdrop-style and feature a dual selfie camera. The Vivo S7 is likely to debut as similar to its predecessor model, the rest of the features may be somewhat similar.

    Apart from the online leaked images, the company has not given any official confirmation about the phone. So, we request you to take this information with a pinch of salt.

    Vivo recently announced the X50 and the X50 Pro in the Indian market. Both phones will go for sale on July 24 and pre-booking of phones is already live on Flipkart, Amazon, Paytm Mall, and more. The company used the Snapdragon 765G chipset for both handsets. The Vivo X50 Pro features a Gimbal Camera System. There are many offers for both phones including a cashback up to Rs. 4,000 on HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank cards.

    Tuesday, July 21, 2020, 15:18 [IST]
    X