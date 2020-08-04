Vivo S7 With Snapdragon 765G Chipset Launched; Features & Price News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Vivo has launched the Vivo S7 in China as the company's latest mid-range offering. In terms of features, the smartphone offers dual-selfie camera, 4,000 mAh battery, and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset. In addition, the smartphone features a 64MP triple-rear camera module.

Vivo S7: Price And Availability

The Vivo S7 is available in China at CNY 2,798 (approx. Rs. 30,100) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model retails for CNY 3,098 (approx. Rs. 33,300).

The smartphone is offered in Jazz Black, Monet, and Moonlight White color variants. It will be available for purchase starting August 8 in China. The company has not yet announced the availability of the phone outside of China.

Vivo S7 Specifications

The smartphone ships with Android 10 based on Funtouch OS 10.5. The smartphone offers a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It also produces a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels along with a 91.2 percent screen-to-body ratio. There is a wide notch design at the front.

It is powered by the Snapdragon 765G octa-core SoC coupled with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB onboard storage. The Vivo S7 gets fuel from a 4,000 mAh battery with support for a 33W fast charging. For cameras, the triple rear camera setup of the device offers a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and another 2MP monochrome sensor. For selfies, the dual-camera of the phone comes with a 44MP main camera and an 8MP secondary lens. The smartphone also supports 10x digital zoom, night scene portrait 4.0, AR cute shooting.

Vivo S7: Price And Competition

Based on the features it can be said that it has good enough features for a mid-range segment phone. However, bigger battery options are available in entry-level segments from Samsung and many other brands. Since Vivo is known for its camera, this phone has a 64MP primary sensor along with dual-selfie feature.

