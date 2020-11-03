Vivo S7e 5G Full Specifications Revealed; Triple Rear Cameras Tipped News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Vivo seems to be expanding its S7 series with the launch of the Vivo S7e 5G. The features of the phone have been spotted on China Telecom by Digital Chat Station. However, the launch date is yet to be revealed. The leaked image of the Vivo S7e 5G suggests its triple rear camera setup and front design. Further, the listing has shared all details about the handset.

Vivo S7e 5G Details

According to leaked information by Digital Chat Station, the Vivo S7e 5G will feature a 6.44-inch full HD+ AMOLED display which is also present on the existing Vivo S7. Besides, the display is listed to feature a waterdrop notch and will offer 60Hz refresh rate and 90.1 percent screen-to-body-ratio.

In terms of processor, the phone is believed to pack the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC clocked at up to 2.4GHz and teamed with Mali-G57 GPU. However, there are no details regarding RAM and storage configuration. For imaging, the Vivo S7e 5G will have a triple rear camera setup with a combination of a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and videos, the handset is expected to get a 32MP front camera.

For battery the phone will get its fuel from a 4,100 mAh battery; however, the listing does not reveal any details about charging technology. To recall, the Vivo S7 packs a 33W quick charging technology. We might also see the same charging technology on the upcoming phone.

On the connectivity front, the phone will support 5G and it is expected to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor. Lastly, the dimensions of the Vivo S7e 5G will 161 x 74.04 x 7.73mm and it will weigh about 171.3 grams.

Looking at the listing, it can be said that some features of the Vivo S7e 5G are similar to the standard Vivo S7 phone including display, rear camera. However, the standard variant offers a dual front camera, while the Vivo S7e is listed to come with single front snapper.

