Vivo S7t Gets Listed At Google Play Console; Design And Specifications Reaffirmed
Vivo's upcoming smartphone from the 'S' series called the Vivo S7t has been leaked on a couple of occasions online recently. The smartphone has made its appearance at Geekbench and has also cleared its certification via the 3C mobile authentication platform in China. A recent Weibo post had revealed its key specifications. Some of those key features have been reaffirmed by the Google Play Console database.
Vivo S7T Leaked On Google Play Console
The Vivo S7T has been listed at the Google Play Console Database with the Vivo V2048A model number. The listing was first spotted by TTechnical. As per the listing, the Vivo S7t will come with a waterdrop notch design. This contradicts the previous reports which suggested a dual-lens selfie camera setup.
The device will debut with the MediaTek MT6875 processor, according to the Google Play Console website. This chipset is also known as the MediaTek Dimensity 820 processor. Just for reference, this processor comes with 5G network support. This means the Vivo S7t will also be 5G-ready.
Notably, the Vivo S7t's Geekbench listing and the recent leak by Digital Chat Station wt Weibo also mentioned the same processor. The Google Play Console database also reveals the device will ship with an 8GB RAM option. There is no mention of the storage capacity. Notably, the Geekbench listing also revealed the same processor.
However, the storage capacity wasn't revealed by the bench as the website as well. The other same feature which the previous listing has suggested is the Android 11 OS. The company might layer this OS with a custom Funtouch or Origin OS skin.
The device will come with an FHD+ display which will have a screen resolution of 1080 x 2404 pixels and a pixel density of 480 PPI. If the previous leaks are to be believed, then the panel will measure 6.44-inches. Also, the leaks have suggested the device will launch with a quad-lens camera setup at the rear for imaging where the primary lens will be a 64MP sensor.
The device will also have an 8MP sensor and a pair of 2MP sensors. The handset will have a 4,000 mAh battery along with 33W fast charging support. With the Vivo S7t making appearances on multiple authenticated platforms consistently, it shouldn't be long before this device sees the light of the day.\
