Vivo S7t Specs, Renders Leak; MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC Confirmed News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Vivo is working on several new mid-range 5G smartphones which will be introduced in the several lineups. The company's 'S' series will be getting a new model in the form of S7t 5G. The Vivo S7t has been listed on several notable online platforms in the last few months. The specifications of the handset were tipped by Google Play Console database, Geekbench, and 3C mobile authentication platform. Now, the complete specification of the Vivo S7t along with the renders has been listed on China Telecom.

Vivo S7t Complete Design And Specifications Leak Online

The Vivo S7t's listing on China Telecom confirms the dual selfie camera setup housed inside a wedge-shaped notch. The notch's design is similar to the iPhone X, but with two selfie snappers. Both volume and power keys are positioned on the right panel.

The images further confirm the presence of the SIM card tray at the bottom alongside the power and volume keys. At the back, the Vivo S7t has a square-shaped camera setup on the top-left and the Vivo branding at the bottom. Now, let's move to the spec-sheet listed on the China Telecom website.

As per the listing, the Vivo S7t will be debuting with the MediaTek Dimensity 820 processor. This information corroborates with the previous leaks. The handset will be launching with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. As of now, the availability of the other variants is unknown.

The Vivo S7t is said to flaunt a 6.44-inch display with 1080 x 2400 pixels FHD+ resolution. The panel will have a pixel density of 408PPI. The dual selfie camera setup will include a 44MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle selfie snapper.

At the rear, there will be a 64MP main camera which will be accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP monochrome lens. The handset will be using a 4,000 mAh battery unit with 33W fast charging support.

The pricing of the device is mentioned ￥2898.00 which is around Rs. 32,000 in India. Notably, the pricing is different than the one tipped previously. But, the colour options remains the same as tipped by the leaks in the past, i.e, Monet and Jazz black.

via

Most Viewed Videos

Best Mobiles in India