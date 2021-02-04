Just In
- 57 min ago BSNL Cinema Plus Rs. 129 Plan Vs Reliance Jio, Airtel Vs Vi: Which Is Better?
-
- 1 hr ago Realme X7 Pro First Impressions: 5G-Ready Chipset, 65W Fast-Charging Make It Worth?
- 2 hrs ago Samsung Galaxy A32 5G Goes Official In Thailand; India Launch Expected Soon
- 2 hrs ago Vi Upgrading 3G Network To Offer 4G Services In Kerala
Don't Miss
- Movies Greta Thunberg Charged With Promoting Enmity By Delhi Police, Former Tweets 'I Still #StandWithFarmers'
- News PM Modi to chair Niti Aayog's Governing Council meeting on February 20
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Karnataka In February
- Sports Farmers protest: Virat Kohli says the issue was discussed in the team meeting
- Finance How To Open A Post Office Savings Account Online & Offline?
- Automobiles New Toyota Fortuner & Legender Receive Over 5,000 Bookings Since The Time Of Launch: Read More To Find Out
- Lifestyle Kareena Kapoor Khan Exudes Soothing Vibes In Her Mint Green And Baby Pink Dresses As She Flaunts Her Baby Bump
- Education IBPS PO Mains Exam Analysis 2021, Check Expected Cut-off Score
Vivo S7t With 44MP Dual Selfie Camera Goes Official: Specifications, Price
Vivo S7t has been launched in China as a selfie-centric device. The handset offers almost similar features as the Vivo S7 except for the chipset. The key highlight of the device is its 44MP dual-selfie cameras. Other features include the MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC, a larger AMOLED display, and many more.
Vivo S7t Price
The price of the Vivo S7t has been set at RMB 2,698 which roughly translates to Rs. 30,500. Besides, the phone is already up for grabs in China on the company's e-store and leading online retailer store. As an introductory offer, the Vivo S7t can be purchased with a discount of RMB 100 (around Rs. 1,200) which brings down the original price to RMB 2,598 (around Rs. 29,400).
Vivo S7t: What Does Offer?
The Vivo S7t has a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 2,400 × 1,080 pixels screen resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the device gets its power from the MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC paired with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB UFS 2.1 storage. On the software front, the phone runs on Android 11-based Origin OS custom skin out-of-the-box.
For photography, the Vivo S7t uses a triple camera setup at the back which offers a 64MP main lens with an f/1.89 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 2MP portrait lens with f/2.4 aperture. The rear camera of the handset also offers features like night mode, AR shoots, 4K video recording, panorama, 10x digital zoom and more.
For selfies and videos, there is a dual-selfie camera at the front with a combination of a 44MP primary sensor with an f/2.0 aperture and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. Furthermore, the phone packs a 4,000 mAh battery along with 33W fast-charging support.
For security, it sports an in-display fingerprint sensor and face unlock as well. Lastly, it supports 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and USB Type-C port for charging and data sync for connectivity. Additionally, Vivo is also gearing up to launch the Vivo S9 5G which is tipped for March 6.
-
21,999
-
1,06,499
-
49,999
-
64,999
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
59,499
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
18,990
-
11,599
-
34,999
-
43,999
-
30,460
-
8,676
-
28,000
-
22,000
-
17,985
-
7,895
-
40,620
-
56,444
-
16,999
-
15,050