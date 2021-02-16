Vivo S9 Complete Specifications Leaked; Confirmed To Run MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Vivo is all set to launch the Vivo S9 in China on March 5 which will be the successor of the Vivo S7 5G. However, the company has not announced the launch date officially. The handset had already received multiple certifications and now, a fresh leak of the handset comes out via Digital Chat Station and Arsenal which reveals the full features of the phone.

Previously, the poster of the device already confirmed its 44MP front camera. Besides, it will also be the first phone to run the MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC.

Vivo S9 Key Details: Everything We Know So Far

Starting with the info of Arsenal, the upcoming smartphone will sport a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. There will be a wide notch to house the front camera like its predecessor Vivo S7 5G. The phone is said to measure 7.31mm in dimensions and weigh only 168 grams. For battery, it is likely to pack a 4,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. It is also said to run the Android 11 OS.

On the other hand, the phone is believed to get a dual front camera setup comprising of a 44MP main lens and an 8MP ultrawide lens. At the rear panel, it is said to flaunt a triple-lens setup which will house a 64MP primary camera. The resolution of the other sensors still under wraps. Further, the phone is said to come with 8GB/ 12GB RAM and 128GB/ 256GB storage configurations.

Going by the previous leaked poster which mentioned the Vivo S9 series. So, we can expect to get the Pro model alongside the standard S9. However, we can't comment on this as its predecessor has another model called the Vivo S7t which offers similar spec as the Vivo S7 except for the processor.

