Vivo S9 Confirmed To Launch On March 3: What To Expect? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Vivo has officially announced the launch date of its upcoming S-series device - the Vivo S9. The company has revealed via a Weibo post that the Vivo S9 will be launching in China on March 3. The upcoming phone will be the first phone to run the MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC.

Meanwhile, rumors and leaks have revealed the features of the phone. However, the pricing details are yet to be announced. Besides, the company might launch the Vivo S9e on the same day; however, there is no official confirmation on this.

Vivo S9: Everything We Know So Far

Upfront, the Vivo S9 is said to flaunt a 6.44-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The newly launched MediaTek's Dimensity 1100 SoC will handle the processing which will be paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There will also be another model with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. For software, it is likely to run Android 11 out-of-the-box with Vivo's custom Origin OS. A 4,000 mAh battery will fuel the device which will support 33W fast charging as per 3C certification.

Furthermore, the Vivo S9 is also believed to be a selfie-centric phone like its predecessor Vivo S7. The phone might feature a 44MP main lens and an ultra-wide-lens at the front. There will be a triple camera at the back of the device which will house a 64MP primary camera. Lastly, the S9 will have an in-display fingerprint sensor and is said to measure 7.31mm in dimension and weigh only 168 grams.

On the other hand, the Vivo S9e was leaked with a 6.44-inch AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It is said to run the MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC and will feature a 64MP triple-lens setup at the rear like the Vivo S9. At the front, the S9e is expected to feature a 32MP Samsung GD1 sensor. The handset could start in China at CNY 2,298 (Rs. 25,745).

