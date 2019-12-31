ENGLISH

    Vivo Smartphone Patent Hints At New Punch Hole Design

    By
    |

    Vivo has always been very vocal about its products. The company has showcased innovative smartphones in the past and continues to do so now as well. Now, a new patent, first spotted by GizChina, hints at a smartphone with four cameras. The patent filing suggests that the display will feature four punch holes to accommodate these cameras.

    Vivo Smartphone Patent Hints At New Punch Hole Design

     

    What's more intriguing is the placement of the punch holes. The patent shows one hole in each corner and two in the upper left and upper right. There's no word on whether these are front cameras or rear ones.

    Vivo has been at the forefront when it comes to trying out new and innovative designs. The company came up with the first motorized selfie camera to offer a full view experience.

    The company was also the first to bring the first dual pop-up selfie camera on a smartphone. The new patent filing could be another one of the unorthodox design that could see the light of day.

    However, it might be too early to say whether the design will ever hit the production stage. It goes without saying that not all patents come to life. Major firms often file patents for new designs and technologies, but not all of them come to reality.

    We will have to wait for the company to make an official announcement before we start making assumptions. We request our readers to take this piece of information with a pinch of salt and wait for things to be official.

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 31, 2019, 15:32 [IST]
