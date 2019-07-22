Vivo Stops Production Of Vivo V15 And Vivo V15 Pro In Indian Market News oi-Vivek

Vivo V15 Pro was one of the most affordable smartphones in the country with a pop-up selfie camera and a truly bezel-less AMOLED display at the time of its launch. It looks like Vivo might soon stop to sell the Vivo V15 Pro and the Vivo V15 in India.

The company is said to be clearing up the stocks of the Vivo V15 series smartphones, which was originally launched in February 2019, reports 91Mobiles.

According to the report, the company has stopped the production of these smartphones and will only be available via offline stores until the stock lasts. It is also stated that the Vivo S1 will replace the Vivo V15, which is speculated to launch in the next few weeks. As of now, there is no information on what device might replace the Vivo V15 Pro.

As of now, the Vivo V15 retails for Rs. 19,990, and the Vivo V15 Pro is available for Rs. 26,990 for the base variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Vivo V15 Pro Highlights

The Vivo V15 Pro, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC flaunts a 6.39-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution. The smartphone is available in two memory options, with the base variant offering 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, and the high-end model comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The phone has a triple camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 5MP depth sensor. There is a 32MP pop-up selfie camera with support for face unlock and 1080p video recording capability. The smartphone is juiced by a 3700 mAh battery with support for fast charging via micro USB port.

Our Opinion On This Development

The Vivo V15 Pro is just a six-month-old smartphone, and the company has planned to stop selling, due to the stiff competition in the market. There are a lot of smartphones which offers equivalent or better features at a lower price tag. Could Vivo launch a successor to the Vivo V15 Pro in the coming weeks? Only time will tell.

