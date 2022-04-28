Vivo T1 44W, T1 Pro India Launch Set For May 4: Expected Pricing Around Rs. 15k News oi-Akshay Kumar

Vivo T1 44W and T1 Pro smartphones are officially announced to be launched at an event on May 4in India. The Flipkart page set for these devices has revealed that the new Vivo T1 series handsets will be introduced in the country at 12 pm on May 4. The new phones will be joining the Vivo T1 5G, which was released in India back in February.

Vivo T1 44W Features, Specifications

Talking about the Vivo T1 44W, the smartphone provides a 6.44-inch full HD+ AMOLED screen bearing 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch-sampling rate. Powering the phone is the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 6nm processor, which is paired with the Adreno 610 GPU, up to 8GB of RAM, and up to 128GB of native storage. The device also supports microSD cards up to 1TB in size.

In the camera department, the Vivo T1 44W has a 50MP primary shooter with an aperture of f/1.8 and an LED flash unit. There's a secondary 2MP depth sensor, apart from a 2MP macro shooter onboard. For video calling, the device has a 16MP lens with an aperture of f/2.0. Software-wise, the handset boots Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12. For security, there's an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Vivo T1 44W is a 4G-enabled offering only and comes with dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, A-GPS, and the USB Type-C connectivity options. A 5,000 mAh battery with 44W fast charging support completes the list of the specs.

Vivo T1 Pro Features, Specifications

As for the Vivo T1 Pro, the phone has the octa-core Snapdragon 778G 6nm processor under the hood. The device also has the Adreno 642L GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. For imaging, it has a 64MP primary snapper, which is paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro snapper. The 5G handset is fuelled by a 4,700 mAh 66W fast charging battery.

The remaining specs of the Vivo T1 Pro like the display size, software, and selfie camera are similar to the Vivo T1 44W.

The company hasn't revealed anything about the pricing of the Vivo T1 44W and the T1 Pro at the moment. However, the rumor mill suggests that the T1 Pro could be offered for around Rs. 25,000, while the T1 44W is expected to be priced at approx. Rs. 15,000. We will know more in the near future, so stay tuned for regular updates.

Best Mobiles in India