Vivo T1 5G With Snapdragon 695 Chipset, 50MP Triple Cameras Launched In India: Price, Features News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Vivo T1 5G has finally arrived in the Indian market today, February 9. The new Vivo T series brings in premium features with an attractive price tag. For instance, the Vivo T1 5G draws power from the Snapdragon 695 processor, flaunts a 120H display, and much more. Here are the details of the Vivo T1 5G in India.

Vivo T1 5G Features In India

To note, the Vivo T1 5G has already debuted in China and comes to India with a couple of tweaks. The new Vivo T1 5G flaunts a 6.58-inch IPS LCD with an FHD+ resolution. The display supports a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 240Hz touch sampling rate. At the rear, the smartphone packs a triple-camera setup with a 50MP primary shooter.

The other sensors include two 2MP cameras for macro and depth shots. Plus, Vivo has included a 16MP selfie camera at the front, housed in the waterdrop cutout on the display. Additionally, the cameras on the Vivo T1 5G 6GB and 8GB models get Super Night Mode and Multi-Style Portrait Mode.

Vivo T1 5G Specifications

Under the hood, the Vivo T1 5G draws power from the Snapdragon 695 processor paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB default storage. There's also a microSD card that allows for memory expansion up to 1TB. Also, the phone runs Android 12 out-of-the-box with the FunTouch OS 12.

Plus, the Vivo T1 5G features a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It comes with the usual connectivity features like 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, USB Type-C, USB OTG, fingerprint sensor, accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and so on.

Vivo T1 5G Price In India

The new Vivo T1 5G is available in three models with 4GB RAM + 128GB storage costing Rs. 15,990. The mid-variant with 6GB + 128GB costs Rs. 16,990 and the high-end model with 8GB + 128GB costs Rs. 19,990. The smartphone will go on sale at the Vivo India store, Flipkart, and popular offline retailer from February 14.

As part of the introductory offer for the Vivo T1 5G, the brand is offering Rs. 1,000 instant discount for those purchasing with HDFC Bank cards. Buyers can choose from Rainbow Fantasy and Starlight Black color options.

