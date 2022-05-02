Vivo T1 Series India Launch Roundup: Pricing, Features We Known So Far News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Vivo is all set to unveil the T1 series on May 4 (tomorrow) in India. The series will comprise the Vivo T1 44W and the Vivo T1 Pro. Both models will sit with the existing standard Vivo T1 that was debuted in February in the country. Flipkart's dedicated microsite has already gone live, revealing its key specs and pricing. Here's quick roundup of the upcoming Vivo T1 44W and the Vivo T1 Pro smartphones.

Vivo T1 Series India Launch & Sale Details

The launch event of the Vivo T1 series has been set for tomorrow (May 4) at 12 PM IST. Interested fans can watch the launch event from the brand's YouTube channel and other social media handles. Besides, you can purchase the Vivo T1 series smartphone from the official site and Flipkart. However, the exact sale date will be disclosed at the launch event.

Vivo T1 Series Features We Known So Far

Starting with the Vivo T1 44W, the smartphone is tipped to come with a 6.44-inch full HD+ AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch-sampling rate. Under the hood, the device will get its power from the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 6nm processor which will be paired with the Adreno 610 GPU, up to 8GB of RAM, and up to 128GB of internal storage that will support a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion.

It might run Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12 and come with a 5,000 mAh battery unit with 44W charging support. For imaging, the Vivo T1 44W will have a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary camera sensor with an aperture of f/1.8, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro camera. Other features will include a 16MP front-facing camera, an in-display fingerprint sensor and dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and A-GPS for connectivity.

On the other hand, the Flipkart listing has confirmed that the Vivo T1 Pro 5G will ship with 66W Turbo Flash Charge ultra-fast charging support which is said to deliver up to 50 percent of battery life in 18 minutes of charging. The display features of the Pro model will be similar to the Vivo T1 44W.

However, it is confirmed to feature a 64MP Super Night primary camera paired with a 117-degree wide-angle sensor and a macro sensor. Under the hood, the Pro model will be powered by the Snapdragon 778G processor.

Vivo T1 Series Expected Pricing In India

Vivo has not revealed anything regarding the pricing of these smartphones. However, they are tipped to come under Rs. 25,000 segment. The exact pricing will be unveiled on May 4.

Apart from the Vivo T1 series, Vivo will soon be launching flagship X80 series smartphones in India. As per Vivo's official site, the Vivo X80 series will launch on May 18 in the country. The brand has also made a dedicated website for the upcoming handsets. For the unaware, Vivo recently unveiled the X80 series comprising the standard X80 and the X80 Pro in the Chinese market.

