Vivo T1x With Four-Layer Cooling System Launched; What Makes It Best Phone Under Rs. 15,000? News oi-Akshay Kumar

Vivo has expanded its range of T series smartphones in India with the launch of the Vivo T1x. The device has arrived as a budget offering with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor and up to 6GB of RAM. The Vivo T1x is the successor to the Vivo T1, which is currently available for Rs. 15,990 for the base model.

Vivo T1x Offers Snapdragon 680 SoC, 6GB RAM

The Vivo T1x comes with a waterdrop notch above the screen. The device has almost nonexistent bezels on the sides, but there's a large square module with two rear cameras and a dual-LED flash unit. The latest Vivo offering comes with a four-layer cooling system, which the brand says is first in its price segment. The device seems to be one of the best phones under the Rs. 15,000 price range.

The Vivo T1x has up to 12GB of RAM (6GB of built-in and 6GB of expansion), which is rare in its price range. The smartphone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor, which is paired with the Adreno 610 graphics processor. Software-wise, the device boots Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12 out-of-the-box. For security, the handset has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

In the camera department, the Vivo T1x has a 50MP primary camera on the back with an aperture of f/1.8. The main sensor is accompanied by a 2MP depth shooter that has an aperture of f/2.4. For selfies and video calling, the device has an 8MP snapper with an aperture of f/1.8. The connectivity features are standard including dual 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. A 5,000 mAh battery with 18W charging completes the specs.

The Vivo T1x features a 6.58-inch display with full HD+ screen resolution and a refresh rate of 90Hz. There's also a 3.5mm headphone socket for media experience.

Vivo T1x Price, Variants, Competition

The Vivo T1x's base variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage has been priced at Rs. 11,999. The middle model with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is being offered for Rs. 12,999. The most high-end version with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage will set the consumers back by Rs. 14,999. The device will be offered in Gravity Black and Space Blue colors on the brand's site, Flipkart, and offline stores from July 27.

What Makes It Better Than Competition?

The Vivo T1x will be offering strict competition to the Poco M3 Pro 5G, Realme Narzo 50, and the Realme 9 5G, which all offer lesser camera sensors at this price point. The Poco M3 Pro 5G is available in the country for Rs. 16,500, the Realme Narzo 50 128GB storage variant is being offered for Rs. 14,499, and the Realme 9 5G is up for grabs for Rs. 15,999 in India for the base variant on Flipkart.

So, it makes the Vivo T1x better than the competition as it is offering a better display, higher RAM and storage for the price, and an attractive design.

Best Mobiles in India