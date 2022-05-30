Vivo T2X With 144Hz Refresh Rate, Dimensity 1300 SoC Goes Official; India Launch & Specifications News oi-Akshay Kumar

Vivo T2X smartphone has been officially introduced in its home market of China. The phone has arrived as the successor to the Vivo T1, which was introduced last year as the first in the Vivo T series. Apart from the Vivo T2X, the company is also planning to launch the Vivo T2 in the first week of next month.

Vivo T2X Features An Attractive Design, 144Hz Refresh Rate

The Vivo T2X is a mid-range offering with an attractive design. The phone has almost non-existent bezels on the sides and top, and a slim bezel at the bottom. There's a waterdrop hole in the screen to house the selfie camera. The rear of the phone sports a matte finish made with AG Glass technology. The device's volume rocker is placed on the right side alongside the power button, which also doubles as a fingerprint sensor.

Vivo has equipped the Vivo T2X with a 6.58-inch LCD display, which has a resolution of 2,408 x 1,080 pixels. The smartphone also provides a massive screen refresh rate of 144Hz and a touch response rate of 240Hz. The device has features like DC Dimming, DCI-P3 color space coverage, and a peak brightness of 650 nits.

Vivo T2X Gets MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC, Dual Rear Cameras

The Vivo T2X is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1300 processor. The SoC provides a peak clock speed of 3GHz and is based on the 6nm manufacturing process. The device is equipped with the Mali-G77 MC9 graphics processor, 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Software-wise, the handset boots OriginOS 2.0 out-of-the-box, which is based on the Android 12 version.

In the camera department, the Vivo T2X offers a 50MP primary snapper with an aperture of f/1.8. There's also a 2MP macro snapper featuring an aperture of f/2.4. For selfies and video calling, the handset provides a 16MP shooter with an aperture of f/2.0. The connectivity options include 5G SA / NSA, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, a USB Type-C port, and USB OTG support. A 6,000 mAh battery with 44W fast charging support keeps the whole package alive.

Vivo T2X Pricing, Availability

Vivo has priced the base model of the Vivo T2X with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage at Yuan 1,699 (~Rs. 19,800). The higher-end version with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is being offered for Yuan 1,899 (~Rs. 22,130). The device comes in Mirror Black and Fog Blue color models, and it will be going on sale in China from May 31.

Vivo T2X Coming To India Soon?

Vivo is expected to launch the Vivo T2X in other markets like India in the coming weeks, and we can expect an official announcement soon. The phone's predecessor, the Vivo T1 5G is available in the country for Rs. 15,990 for the base 4GB / 128GB variant. The handset's other 6GB / 128GB and 8GB / 128GB models are being offered for Rs. 16,990 and Rs. 19,990, respectively. The device comes in Starlight Black and Rainbow Fantasy color options.

