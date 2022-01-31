Vivo To Introduce New Sub-20K 5G Smartphone Series On Feb 9: What's New? News oi-Rohit Arora

Vivo has officially confirmed the launch date of its upcoming new smartphone series in India. First up, the Vivo T1 5G smartphone will debut on Flipkart on February 9, 2022. The Flipkart listing touts the T1 5G as the slimmest and fastest 5G smartphone in the segment. The new handset will most likely be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC and will come in two variants- 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB.

Vivo T1 5G Price in India

The T1 5G is expected to be priced around Rs. 18,999 and will replace the existing Vivo Y-series handsets. With its sub-20K pricing, the T1 5G will face stiff competition from the likes of Xiaomi Redmi Note series devices, iQOO Z3 5G, Samsung Galaxy F-series and the Poco X3 Pro.

Vivo T1 5G Features & Specifications

The T1 5G is touted as the fastest and the slimmest 5G smartphone in the sub 20K category. The smartphone will most likely boast a 6.67-inch FHD+ display and flaunt a slim chassis with typical Vivo design language carrying gradient finishes. Since the device will feature a side-mounted biometric sensor, you will have to make peace with an LCD panel flaunting a 90/120Hz refresh rate and a touch sampling rate of up to 240Hz.

Going by the pictures, we can spot a big rectangular camera module that will most likely carry a triple-lens camera system featuring a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro unit. For selfies, the T1 5G could offer a 16MP front-facing camera with beauty modes.

We might be looking at a 4,500 mAh battery cell since the handset is touted as the slimmest 5G smartphone in the sub-20K price segment. But some reports suggest that the T1 5G will be powered by a 5,000 mAh battery unit accompanied by a 44W fast-charging support. The smartphone will also come equipped with a cooling system to offer sustained performance with demanding tasks.

For connectivity, the smartphone will offer a Type-C charging port, 3.5mm audio jack, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and USB Type-C port. The smartphone can feature stereo speakers and will most likely run on Origin OS 1.0 custom skin based on Android 11. It would be good to see Android 12 out-of-the-box though.

Should You Be Excited?

We are glad Vivo is finally taking a step to revive the lost sub-20K category to Redmi and Poco since its current Y-series handsets do not stand anywhere in terms of modern features and specifications. However, Vivo needs to be a bit more aggressive (probably like the iQOO) in terms of features if the brand wants to win the online market.

Vivo T1 series will be available online via Flipkart and other mainline channels. More details about the specifications and pricing will be revealed closer to the date.

