Vivo To Soon Launch U10 Smartphone With Waterdrop Notch And Massive Battery News oi-Karan Sharma

Vivo, the Chinese smartphone maker has launched its Z1x recently in India. Now, the company has announced that it is planning to launch a new smartphone in the U series. The company is calling it the U10 and it has already been teased on Amazon India website.

"Vivo is all set to reinforce its presence with the launch of U-series for the price-conscious consumer," Fonearena quoted the company. The teaser images were posted on Amazon India which reads "U10 #unstoppableU coming soon."

The Amazon listing has showcased the front panel design of the smartphone which includes a waterdrop notched edge-to-edge display. The image also confirms that the volume rockers and power button will be on the right side of the phone. In the entire landing page, the posters are filled with red color, so we can expect that at least one variant will be offer red color option.

The listing also suggests that the Vivo U10 will arrive with fast charging support, and will be powered by an unspecified Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. The teaser posters also indicate that the smartphone will come equipped with gigantic battery capacity. The poster reads, "Unstoppable Power Binge watch non-stop. Stay uninterrupted."

The company has not disclosed a lot about the phone and decides to keep the hardware and camera specifications under wraps. We can expect some more information about the phone soon. If you are interested in the smartphone then you can click on the "Notify Me" on the Amazon landing page which will notify you about the launch day of the smartphone and more.

The listing doesn't disclose the launch date of the Vivo U10 so we have to sit back and wait for the official launch of the smartphone.

Best Mobiles in India