Vivo U1 with teardrop notch display, 4,030mAh battery launched in China

The Chinese smartphone brand Vivo has launched a new affordable smartphone for the masses in its hometown China. The company has introduced its first U series smartphone called the Vivo U1 with a gradient finish. This launch comes only a few days after the company introduced the Vivo V15 Pro in the Indian market.

Vivo U1 specifications:

The budget Vivo U1 smartphone sports a 6.2-inch LCD display panel with a screen resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels. The display comes with a teardrop notch on top that houses the front camera. The display offers a screen-to-body-ratio of 88.6 percent and has fairly thin bezels at the sides. The smartphone measures 155.11x75.09x8.28mm in dimensions and weigh 163.5gms in total.

The smartphone uses a dual-lens rear camera setup with a 13MP primary sensor with f/2.0 aperture and a 2MP secondary depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture. For selfies and video calling, the smartphone comes with an 8MP front camera that has an aperture of f/2.0. The camera features include AR stickers, beauty mode, and panorama etc.

The Vivo U1 makes use of a Snapdragon 439 chipset under the hood which is paired with 3GB/4GB of RAM to take care of multitasking. The smartphone has an internal storage space of 32GB/64GB which can be expanded via microSD card. The device comes with Android 8.1 Oreo-based FunTouch OS 4.5 UI onboard along with Vivo's Jovi AI assistant. To keep everything running, there is a big 4,030mAh battery unit.

Vivo U1 pricing availability:

The Vivo U1 3GB/32GB variant is priced for RMB 799 (approx RS 8,442), the 3GB/64GB variant is carrying a price tag of RMB 999 (Rs 10,553 approx) and the 4GB/64GB variant is priced at RMB 1,199 (Rs 12,665 approx). The smartphone comes in three gradient color options including Aurora Blue, Aurora Red, and Starry Night Black. The device is currently available for purchase on Vivo official online store in China and the orders units will be available from February 26. It is not immediately clear as to when this smartphone will be released for the other markets, however, we will keep you updated on the same.