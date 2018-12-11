Vivo unveils Vivo V11 Pro Supernova Red color variant: Price, offers and specifications

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo has announced a new colour variant of its widely popular Vivo 11 Pro smartphone. The company had launched its mid-range smartphone back in September this year in India and it was released in two colour variants including Starry Black and Dazzling Gold colour variant. Now, the company has introduced a Supernova Red colour variant of the device.

The new colour variant of the Vivo 11 Pro comes under the 'Make in India' program and has been manufactured at the Vivo's Greater Noida facility. The Vivo V11 Pro Super Nova Red variant features a Red and Black gradient colour pattern encased within a 3D body type which adds to the visual appeal of the device.

Vivo V11 Pro Supernova Red purchase offers:

The Vivo V11 Pro Supernova Red colour variant carries a price tag of Rs 25,990 and the device will be up for grabs on various offline and online stores including Vivo e-store and other popular e-commerce stores such as Amazon, Flipkart and PayTM mall.

Users will be able to avail various offers on the purchase of a brand new Vivo V11 Pro Supernova Red variant such as six easy EMI's at Zero Down-Payment, Zero Interest and Zero Processing Fees with Bajaj Fineserv. Besides, if the purchases are made using HDFC Bank credit or debit card then the users will be able to avail 5 percent of additional cashback.

The device can also be purchased on EMI starting at Rs 1,733. Users will also get a cashback coupon of RS 2,000 from Paytm. Additionally, users can also exchange their old smartphones and get up to Rs 18,000 while making the purchase from Flipkart, Amazon and PayTM Mall. Finally, there will be benefits worth Rs 4,000 along with 3TB of Data offered by Reliance Jio. So, if you want to grab a new Vivo V11 Pro in an attractive Red colour then this is the best time to grab one.

Vivo V11 Pro specifications:

The Vivo V11 Pro features a big 6.4-inch super AMOLED display panel that has an aspect ratio of 19:5:9 and a screen resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The display comes with a notch on top dubbed as Halo Full View display and also comes enabled with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The device runs on an octa-core Snapdragon 660 chipset which is paired with Adreno 512GPU to render the graphics. For multitasking, the device makes use of a 6GB RAM which is clubbed with 64GB of onboard storage which is further expandable up to 256GB via microSD card slot. The smartphone is backed by a 3,400mAh Li-Ion battery unit.