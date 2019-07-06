Just In
TENAA Shows A New Vivo V1921A To Sport A Triple Rear Cameras- In-display Fingerprint, etc
Vivo has earlier said that it is currently prepping a few numbers of mid-range smartphones, whose launching event will be conducted in India and China. Amidst all the teasers and leaks by the company, a new device has been surfaced with a model number Vivo V1921A on TENAA today. The new smartphone is revealed with a few images and specifications, though more features are yet to be revealed. As per the TENAA, the new smartphone could feature an in-display fingerprint sensor and triple rear cameras. To your information, the device has already received 3C certification, and its consideration on TENAA puts the device under a quick launching process.
Vivo V1921A Specifications, Revealed Via TENAA
As per the listing by TENAA, the new Vivo smartphone sports a 6.38-inch display which will offer an immersive viewing experience and comes equipped with a massive 4,420 mAh battery capacity. The listing also shows that the device could come up with a triple rear cameras, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. Based on the revealed specifications and images, the device looks like a mid-tier smartphone. However, the listing is not fully updated in terms of specs and features but the users will get to know the details quite soon.
Other Vivo Phones By TENAA
As per the rumors, Vivo might launch its a few numbers of Y-series models in China. And one out of these rumored devices exactly looks like Vivo V1921A. This replica named as Vivo V1913A/T had earlier been spotted on TENAA, last month. The listing shows that it has some similar set of features as that of model V1921A. According to the listing, the Vivo V1913A/T has a water-drop notch design, a triple rear camera setup comprising- a 16MP, an 8MP, and a 2MP, a 4,390mAh battery along with Android Pie. Moreover, we are still not confirmed with the complete details of TENAA, but it is assumed that the listing will be very soon updated with all the relevant facts and details.
