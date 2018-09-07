Vivo V11 Pro available for just 23,990 for pre-orders on Paytm mall

The wait for Vivo V11 Pro is now almost over as the smartphone manufacturer is geared up to launch the device on 12th of September, 2018. The much-anticipated phone that sports an in-screen fingerprint sensor as well as octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 (coupled with an AI engine) has been priced at Rs. 28,990 in India by Vivo and is effectively available for Rs. 23,990 during the pre-order period on Paytm Mall.

The dual-SIM smartphone operates on FunTouch OS 4.5 on top of Oreo 8.1 and has a 6.41-inch full-HD+ Halo FullView 3.0 Super AMOLED display. Vivo V11 Pro claims to offers= an immersive video viewing experience to its users by providing an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 with 1080x2340 pixels as well as a screen-to-body ratio of 91.27 percent.

The smartphone boasts a dual-aperture rear camera having 12MP (f/1.8 aperture) and 5MP ((f/2.8 aperture) sensors that are further supported with Vivo's 'dual pixel' technology and AR stickers. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 660, moreover, adds to the photographs and backs them with AI-powered enhancements. Its front-camera, on the other hand, has been embedded with a waterdrop-styled notch and provides selfies with a 25MP selfie camera.

Some of its other specs include dual-engine fast-charging capabilities, infrared-based face unlock, 6 GB RAM, 64GB storage (expandable to 256GB), 4G VoLTE, Micro-USB with OTG, and dual-band (2.4GHz and 5GHz) alongside others.

The Game Mode is one of the highlights of the smartphone. When activated, it can block all the calls and alerts while you are immersed in the gameplay. There are features such as Game Assist and Game Picture-in-Picture that let you open any chat app in a pop-up window and continue chatting even while you are playing games.

The feature-intensive device, which is originally priced at Rs. 28,990, is available with a flat discount of 10% during the pre-order period till 11th of September - bringing its price down to Rs. 25,990. But you can make the deal all the more exciting by receiving an additional cashback of Rs. 2,000 on Paytm Mall. The cashback is exclusively available on Paytm Mall and can be availed using 'MOB2000' promo code