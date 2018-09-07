ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Vivo V11 Pro available for just 23,990 for pre-orders on Paytm mall

This is the cheapest deal you'll get for the newly launched device.

By:

Related Articles

    The wait for Vivo V11 Pro is now almost over as the smartphone manufacturer is geared up to launch the device on 12th of September, 2018. The much-anticipated phone that sports an in-screen fingerprint sensor as well as octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 (coupled with an AI engine) has been priced at Rs. 28,990 in India by Vivo and is effectively available for Rs. 23,990 during the pre-order period on Paytm Mall.

    Vivo V11 Pro available for just 23,990 for pre-orders on Paytm mall

    The dual-SIM smartphone operates on FunTouch OS 4.5 on top of Oreo 8.1 and has a 6.41-inch full-HD+ Halo FullView 3.0 Super AMOLED display. Vivo V11 Pro claims to offers= an immersive video viewing experience to its users by providing an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 with 1080x2340 pixels as well as a screen-to-body ratio of 91.27 percent.

    The smartphone boasts a dual-aperture rear camera having 12MP (f/1.8 aperture) and 5MP ((f/2.8 aperture) sensors that are further supported with Vivo's 'dual pixel' technology and AR stickers. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 660, moreover, adds to the photographs and backs them with AI-powered enhancements. Its front-camera, on the other hand, has been embedded with a waterdrop-styled notch and provides selfies with a 25MP selfie camera.

    Some of its other specs include dual-engine fast-charging capabilities, infrared-based face unlock, 6 GB RAM, 64GB storage (expandable to 256GB), 4G VoLTE, Micro-USB with OTG, and dual-band (2.4GHz and 5GHz) alongside others.

    The Game Mode is one of the highlights of the smartphone. When activated, it can block all the calls and alerts while you are immersed in the gameplay. There are features such as Game Assist and Game Picture-in-Picture that let you open any chat app in a pop-up window and continue chatting even while you are playing games.

    The feature-intensive device, which is originally priced at Rs. 28,990, is available with a flat discount of 10% during the pre-order period till 11th of September - bringing its price down to Rs. 25,990. But you can make the deal all the more exciting by receiving an additional cashback of Rs. 2,000 on Paytm Mall. The cashback is exclusively available on Paytm Mall and can be availed using 'MOB2000' promo code

    Story first published: Saturday, September 8, 2018, 9:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 8, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue