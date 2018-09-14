Vivo V11 Pro receives OTA update: Now shoot video in 4K resolution

Vivo has announced the complete rollout of its OTA update to V11 Pro today. This new update will bring 4K video recording ability to the smartphone. This will allow users to record high-resolution videos with their smartphone. Vivo has launched the smartphone on September 6 and this is the first OTA update for the phone.

Just to recall, the Vivo V11 Pro flaunts a 6.41-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with the resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels and 19.5:9 aspect ratio screen. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 660 SoC (Quad 2.2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 512 GPU.

The smartphone is backed by 6GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage, which can be expanded up to 256GB via microSD card. On the software part, the smartphone runs on Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo).

On the optical front, the Vivo V11 Pro sports a dual rear camera with the combination of a 12MP dual PD rear camera with dual-tone LED flash, f/1.8 aperture, 1/2.8″ sensor, and secondary 5MP camera with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, the smartphone houses a 25MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video calls. The front camera also supports AI beautify feature and IR face unlock that now accurately scans 1,024 facial points to unlock the smartphone.

On the security part, the Vivo V11 Pro comes with an in-display sensor and face unlocking technology. On the connectivity front, the device offers dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz / 5GHz) 2×2 MIMO, Bluetooth 5 LE, GPS + GLONASS.

The smartphone is fueled by a 3,400mAh battery with fast charging support. It comes in Starry Night Black and Dazzling Gold colors. The Vivo V11 comes with a price tag of Rs 25,990. The device is already up for grab on e-commerce websites like Amazon.in, Flipkart, Vivo online store as well as offline stores.