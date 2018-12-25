Vivo V12 Pro to launch in the first half of 2019: Expected to cost under Rs 30,000

Vivo is known for the V series of smartphones, which offers futuristic smartphones at a manageable price tag. The Vivo V11 Pro is the latest flagship smartphone under the V series of smartphone. The Vivo V11 Pro also happens to be the most affordable smartphone with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

According to Vivo India’s Director-Brand Strategy, Nipun Marya, Vivo is all set to launch the Vivo V12 Pro in the first half of 2019, which will be the successor to the Vivo V11 Pro. As of now, there is no official confirmation about the features and specifications of the Vivo V12 Pro, and here are the possible features of the upcoming smartphone from Vivo.

Nipun Marya also confirmed that the company is working closely with Qualcomm to launch a 5G smartphone. Vivo will be launching a 5G smartphone in India when the country is ready for the 5G technology, and Vivo will be one of the first smartphone companies to launch a 5G smartphone in India.

Vivo V12 Pro possible specifications

Just like the Vivo V12 Pro, the Vivo V11 Pro comes with a 6.3-inch OLED screen with an in-display fingerprint sensor with an almost bezel-less design, offering higher screen to body ratio.

Considering the price of the Vivo V11 Pro, the V12 Pro is expected to be priced under Rs 30,000 (at least in India). The Vivo V12 Pro is expected to offer similar design as of the V11 Pro with next-generation hardware, including a new processor, more RAM, and storage.

It is too early to comment on the actual specifications of the Vivo V12 Pro, other than the fact that the V12 Pro will be much powerful compared to the Vivo V11 Pro, which is an almost perfect mid-tier smartphone with futuristic features.

Here is our review for the Vivo V11 Pro, and what we thought about the most affordable smartphone with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Via