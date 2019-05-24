Vivo V15 and Y17 get a permanent price drop of Rs 2,000 in India News oi-Sandeep Sarkar Following the discount, the Vivo V15 can be purchased for Rs 19,990 and the Y17 for Rs 15,990.

Vivo unveiled the mid-range V15 smartphone earlier this year in the Indian market. The smartphone was launched as a toned down version of the V15 Pro smartphone. The device comes with a pop-selfie camera design and a big battery unit. Now, the smartphone has received a price cut along with another device which was also recently launched in the Indian market.

Vivo V15 and Y1 price drop:

Vivo has slashed the prices of both the Vivo V15 and the Vivo Y17 by up to Rs 2,000 in India. Vivo V15 was launched with an initial price point of Rs 23,990. The company had slashed the price of V15 recently by Rs 2,000 and has again given it a permanent price cut. This means the smartphone's price has been dropped by Rs 4,000 since its official launch this year.

As for the Vivo Y17, the device was announced with a price label of Rs 17,990. Similar to the Vivo V15, the company is offering a permanent discount of Rs 2,000 in India. Following the discount, the Vivo Y17 can be purchased for Rs 15,990. The Vivo Y17, on the other hand, can be grabbed for Rs 19,990.

Interested users can head to the offline stores in the country to buy the Vivo V15 or the Vivo Y17 with the discounted prices. The discounted priced are yet to be announced at the e-commerce platforms.

Just to recall, the Vivo V15 smartphone comes with an elevating camera setup as its highlight design. The camera setup packs a 32MP selfie snapper. The smartphone flaunts a 6.53-inch display with an FHD+ resolution. The smartphone is backed by a MediaTek Helio P70 processor paired with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage.

The internal storage on the device can be expanded using the microSD card. The smartphone uses a triple-lens rear camera setup which consists of a 12MP primary lens, an 8MP secondary lens, and a 5MP depth sensor. The smartphone is powered by a 4,000mAh battery with Dual-Engine fast support.

