Vivo V15 is now available for purchase in the Indian market on Amazon and Flipkart

Vivo launched its premium mid-tier smartphone, the V15 Pro earlier in February 2019 in the Indian market. Following the launch of this device, the Chinese tech giant introduced a trimmed down variant called Vivo V15 in the Indian market last month. The latest entry by the Chinese tech giant brings along a 32MP selfie camera with a slider mechanism along with the triple-rear camera which is the USP of this smartphone. Now, the device is available for purchase in the Indian market.

The Vivo V15 Pro is available on sale on the e-commerce platforms in the country. The smartphone carries a price tag of Rs 23,990 and can be purchased online from Amazon.in, Flipkart.com along with company own online store. There are also a bunch of offers which you can avail on the purchase of a new Vivo V15 smartphone. If you are making a purchase using SBI debit card, you will get an instant cashback of 5 percent. You can also go for no cost EMI offers from Bajaj Fineserv and exchange offers worth Rs 2,000. Besides, there are also additional benefits worth Rs 10,000 via Reliance Jio.

Just to recall, the Vivo V15 is powered by a MediaTek Helio P70 SoC processor which is clubbed with 6GB RAM and Mali-G72 GPU to render graphics. The smartphone offers an onboard storage space of 64GB which can be expanded via microSD card to up to 256GB.

The smartphone flaunts a huge 6.53-inch IPS LCD display that offers a screen resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. It comes with a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 screen protection. As mentioned earlier, the key highlight of this smartphone is its 32MP front camera with a slider mechanism. The rear camera has a 12MP lens paired with an 8MP lens and one 5MP depth sensor. The smartphone is fuelled by a capacious 4,000mAH battery unit.