Vivo V15 price slashed by Rs 2,000, now available for Rs 21,990 on Flipkart

The major highlight of Vivo V15 is its triple lens rear cameras and a 32MP selfie snapper.

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo launched its premium mid-range V15 smartphone earlier this month in India. The device is trimmed down version of the flagship Vivo V15 Pro with the key highlight being triple lens rear camera setup with a massive 32MP selfie snapper. The smartphone has now received a price cut on its launch price in the Indian market.

The Vivo V15 was announced with a price tag of Rs 23,990 in India for the 6GB RAM variant. Now, the price of the device has been slashed by Rs 2,000. Following the discount, the unit can be purchased for Rs 21,990. It is available in two different color options to choose from including Black and Red color options. Interested users can head to e-commerce stores such as Flipkart or can also visit offline retail stores.

Vivo V15 hardware and software:

In terms of hardware, the triple-lens camera set up at the rear is one of the major highlights of this device. The camera setup consists of a 12MP primary sensor (f/1.78) accompanied by an 8MP (f/2.2) secondary sensor and a 5MP (f/2.4) lens. The camera module is backed by AI and supports video recording of 1080p@30fps.

The Vivo V15 runs on a MediaTek Helio P70 chipset clubbed with Mali-G72 MP3 GPU and 6GB of RAM. It has an internal storage space of 64GB. The device supports an external microSD card of up to 256GB. The smartphone runs on Android Pie OS with FunTouch 9 OS skin overlay.

Up front, the device flaunts a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display panel with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels.There is a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection against scratches and drops. A 4,000mAh battery unit keeps everything in check and it comes with fast charging support.

