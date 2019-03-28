Vivo V15 Pro becomes fastest selling smartphone in V series News oi-Priyanka Dua Vivo was able to secure 15.8 percent growth in terms of value and 13 percent growth in terms of volume, in Q4 versus Q3

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo said that per the latest GfK report, Vivo it has emerged as the fastest growing brand with 63.2 percent growth in terms of value and 60.9 percent growth in terms of volume in January 2019 versus January 2018.

This is at a time when the industry grew at a mere 16.8 percent and 14.2 percent by value and volume respectively.

By launching devices in both the less than and above Rs 20000 plus segment, Vivo was able to secure 15.8 percent growth in terms of value and 13 percent growth in terms of volume, in Q4 versus Q3, despite the industry growing of merely 2.6 percent and 5.2 percent in volume and value respectively," the company said.

Nipun Marya, Director-Brand Strategy, Vivo India said, "We at Vivo are committed to providing customer satisfaction through innovative products at aggressive pricing. This approach has helped us acquire market acceptance, culminating in tremendous growth. It is a matter of pride to have been able to report strong results, which further testifies our commitment towards the Indian market. Going forward, we have etched out an aggressive growth plan to revolutionize technology and further strengthen our presence in the country."

Meanwhile, Vivo has launched new smartphone Vivo V15 for the Indian market.

The smartphone will be available in 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM with expandable memory up to 256GB, running on a 4,000mAh battery with dual-engine fast charge. The V15 will be available in Glamour Red, Frozen Black, and Royal Blue at a MOP of Rs. 23,990 on vivo India E-Store, Amazon.in, Flipkart, PayTm Mall, Tata Cliq, and all offline channels pan India from 1st April 2019.

It comes with a Mediatek P70 processor with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage for smoother & seamless multitasking. The smartphone runs on the latest Android 9.0 and Funtouch OS 9. The V15 packed with Ultra FullViewTM display with 16.59cm (6.53) display and 90.95 percent screen-to-body ratio, eliminating all obstructions to create an ultimate viewing experience.

It also has an advanced 32 MP pop-up selfie camera which delivers unmatched clarity. The smartphone also features a triple rear camera setup with 12MP Dual Pixel Sensor (24 million photosensitive units) + 8MP AI Super Wide-Angle Camera + 5MP Depth Camera.

The 8MP AI Super Wide-Angle Camera expands the view to 120 degrees, capturing a better view, from a wider perspective.