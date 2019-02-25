Vivo V15 Pro exchange program in collaboration with Cashify announced News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The exchange program has already gone live on Vivo's online store and is valid until March 6, 2019.

Vivo launched its new premium mid-range smartphone the V15 Pro last week in the Indian market. The smartphone features a pop-selfie camera design as the Vivo NEX smartphone. The smartphone is already up for pre-orders in India and its shipment will begin from March 6, 2019. It has been priced at Rs 28,990 and will be available for purchase from online retail stores such as Amazon, Flipkart, and Tata Cliq online stores. Now, the company has teamed up with Cashify to announce an exchange program on the Vivo V15 Pro smartphone.

As a part of the Vivo V15 Pro exchange programme, the consumers will have the option to exchange their current smartphone with a new Vivo V15 Pro smartphone. This offer can be availed on Vivo India's online web store. The exchange program has already gone live on Vivo's online store and is valid until March 6, 2019. Vivo is offering an additional discount of Rs 2,000 if a user is exchanging an old smartphone with the new Vivo V15 Pro smartphone. There is also an additional exchange value of Rs 3,000 which can be availed by the loyal Vivo customers. This feature is valid only on the Vivo V15 Pro smartphone and not any other Vivo device.

Vivo V15 Pro specifications:

The Vivo V15 Pro adorns a big 6.39-inch Super AMOLED display panel that has an aspect ratio of 19:5:9 and a screen resolution of 1080 x 2316 pixels. The smartphone sports a triple lens rear camera module which comprises of a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP additional ultra-wide sensor and a 5MP lens for depth effect. Up front, the smartphone comes with a 32MP camera with a slider mechanism.

In terms of processor, the V15 Pro makes use of a mid-range Snapdragon 675 chipset which is clubbed with Adreno 612 GPU and up to 6GB of RAM. The device offers a storage space of 128GB which is expandable to up to 256GB via microSD card slot. It is backed by a 3,700mAH non-removable Li-Ion battery.