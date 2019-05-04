Vivo V15 Pro new variant with 8GB RAM coming to India later this month: Report News oi-Sandeep Sarkar Vivo V15 Pro currently comes with 6GGB RAM and 128GB storage.

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo launched a premium mid-range smartphone called the V15 Pro recently for the Indian consumers. The latest offering by the company carries some traits from its last year's flagship Vivo Nex. The Vivo V15 Pro comes with a pop-up selfie camera design and an edge-to-edge display panel as its key highlight.

Vivo V15 Pro was launched in India with single RAM and storage configuration. Now, it appears that the company is working on a new storage variant of the device. Currently, the smartphone is available with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The new variant which is expected to be announced soon will come with 8GB of RAM and the same 128GB storage. The device will be priced in the sub 30K price segment similar to the 6GB RAM variant which retails at Rs 28,990 in India.

The information regarding the upcoming 8GB RAM variant of the Vivo V15 Pro was revealed by a company executive. The new model is expected to be available later this month in India. There is no specific information available about the launch date as well as pricing of the device. We will keep you posted with all the latest information on the same.

Vivo V15 Pro specifications and features:

The Vivo V15 Pro has a 6.39-inch Super AMOLED display panel with an edge-to-edge design. The display comes with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. There is an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. In terms of optics, the triple camera set up at the rear has a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor clubbed with an 8MP additional sensor and a 5MP lens. The AI backed camera supports 4K video recording. The camera up front comes with a slider mechanism and packs a 32MP sensor.

Under the hood, there is an octa-core Snapdragon 675 chipset which clocks at 2.00 GHz and is accompanied by Adreno 612 GPU. The device has an expandable storage space of 256GB it runs on Android Pie OS with Funtouch interface. Backing it up is a 3700mAh battery with quick charge support.

