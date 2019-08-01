ENGLISH

    Vivo V15 Pro Receives Rs. 3,000 Discount: Price Starts At Rs. 23,990

    By
    |

    Vivo V15 Pro, which was launched with a pop-up selfie camera earlier this year, has been discounted once again in India. Previously, the device received a price cut of Rs. 2,000 and this time it is axed by Rs. 3,000. The discount is applicable on both the variants of the device. Following are the details:

    Vivo V15 Pro New Price Details:

    The Vivo V15 Pro with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage was initially launched at Rs. 26,990. Later, the company introduced a high-end variant with 8GB RAM for Rs. 29,990. Now, the base variant can be purchased for Rs. 23,990, while the top model for Rs. 26,990. The handset is available with the discounted price at both online (Amazon and Flipkart) as well as offline stores in Topaz Blue and Ruby Red colors.

    What Makes Vivo V15 Pro A Good Buy?

    Vivo has equipped the V15 Pro with hardware including a high-resolution AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, and a big battery. The display measures 6.39-inches and offers 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution and 19:5:9 aspect ratio. There is no notch and you get thin bezels around the display.

    The pop-up selfie camera houses a 32MP (f/2.0 aperture) Samsung ISOCELL GD1 sensor. At the rear, there is a 48MP (f/1.8 aperture) primary sensor clubbed with an 8MP (f/2.4 aperture) wide-angle sensor, and a 5MP (f/2.4 aperture) depth sensor.

    The features offered by the camera include HDR, 4K video recording, Bokeh, Face Beauty, Portrait, Time Lapse, and AR sticker. Powering the smartphone is an octa-core 2GHz Snapdragon 675 chipset aided by Adreno 612 GPU, up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage which is expandable.

    In terms of connectivity, it offers a microUSB port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. The unit is backed by a 3700mAh battery with dual-engine fast charge support. At the starting price tag of Rs. 23,990, the Vivo V15 Pro is a good option to consider.

    Story first published: Thursday, August 1, 2019, 13:00 [IST]
