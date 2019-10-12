Vivo V15 Pro Top Model Price Axed In India: Price And Specifications News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Vivo V15 Pro with a pop-up selfie camera debuted earlier this year starting at Rs. 23,990. The device was launched in 6GB/8GB RAM + 128GB storage. Both the variants had received Rs. 3,000 permanent price cut last month. Now, the company has axed the price of the high-end model again. Following are the details:

Vivo V15 Pro Discount Details

The Vivo V15 Pro 8GB RAM variant was launched at Rs. 29,990, however, following the discount last month it was retailing at Rs. 26,990. Vivo has once again slashed the price of the 8GB RAM model by Rs. 3,000 and is now selling it for Rs. 23,990.

As per a report from 91Mobiles, this price cut has already gone in effect in the offline market. You can select from two color options - Topaz Blue and Ruby Red.

Vivo V15 Pro Key Specifications And Features

The Vivo V15 Pro makes use of on octa-core Snapdragon 675 chipset with 2GHz clock speed accompanied by Adreno 612 GPU. The device comes in 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage and 8GB RAM+ 128GB storage option. It comes pre-loaded with Android Pie OS layered with Fun Touch skin.

The device offers a 6.39-inch Super AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution. There is an in-display fingerprint scanner for security. There is a pop-up selfie camera housing a 32MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture.

At the rear, the triple-camera setup accommodates a 48MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP wide-angle sensor, and a 5MP depth sensor. It offers features such as 4K video recording, HDR, Bokeh, Portrait, and Timelapse. The unit gets its charge from a 3,700 mAh battery with Quick charge support.

With the increasing competition, the decision to slash the price of its mid-range smartphone seems like a good move by Vivo. Moreover, the company has already launched the V17 Pro which brings some notable upgrades over its predecessor; primarily the dual-lens pop-up selfie camera setup. The latest price cut makes the Vivo V17 Pro a fair deal.

