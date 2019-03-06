Vivo V15 Pro with 32MP pop-up selfie camera goes on sale today in India News oi-Sandeep Sarkar Vivo has launched the V15 Pro smartphone with a price tag of Rs 28,990. It is available in two different color options including Ruby Red and Topaz Blue.

Vivo seems to be super active with the beginning of 2019. The company has already launched a couple of smartphones for the masses with the latest being the Vivo iQOO and V15 smartphone. The V15 is a toned down version of the Vivo V15 Pro which was also launched this year. The key highlight of both the devices is the 32MP selfie camera with a slider mechanism similar to what we have seen of the premium Vivo Nex smartphone. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer launched the V15 Pro in the Indian market back in February 2019 and now is making it available for purchase here in the country.

Vivo V15 Pro price and offers:

Vivo had launched the V15 Pro smartphone with a price tag of Rs 28,990. It is available in two different color options including Ruby Red and Topaz Blue. The device was already up for pre-orders in the country and is now going up for sale. The smartphone will be available for purchase on all the leading online as well as offline retail stores in the country starting today. A bunch of offers can also be availed on the purchase of a brand new Vivo V15 Pro smartphone. The sale offers include a five percent cashback on the purchase made via HDFC Bank debit or credit card, up to 12 months of no-cost EMI offers. There is also a loyalty benefit of Rs 1,000 which users will be able to avail on the device. Users can also opt for exchange offers on the smartphone.

Vivo V15 Pro specifications:

Vivo V15 Pro's key highlight is its 32MP Pop-up selfie camera. Like we mentioned earlier, the front camera design is similar to the Vivo Nex smartphone. The primary camera setup, on the other hand, is a triple lens setup comprising of a 12MP lens (f/1.8 aperture), an 8MP super wide-angle lens and a 5MP lens for depth sensing. It sports a 6.39-inch Super AMOLED display panel with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels and 91.64 percent screen-to-body-ratio.

The remaining internals includes a Snapdragon 675 chipset paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The onboard storage on the smartphone is expandable to up to 256GB with a microSD card. The keep the processor running, the smartphone uses a 3,700mAH battery unit with Dual Engine charging technology.