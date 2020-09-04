Vivo V17 Deal Alert: Available With Rs. 4,000 Discount On Amazon News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The online retailers are known to provide discounts on various products. There are some special season sales and these retailers also provide attractive offers on many offerings at this time. Likewise, there is a limited period sale on the Vivo V17 smartphone for now and this impressive sale is valid only until midnight of September 4.

Vivo V17 Discount

Well, the Vivo V17 is available only in a single variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space. This smartphone that was priced at Rs. 24,990 regularly is now available at a low cost of Rs. 20,990 as a part of an ongoing sale.

In addition to the discount of Rs. 4,000, the online retailer Amazon India provides other attractive offers such as no-cost EMI payment option, discounts from bank partners, and exchange offers. Notably, this discount is applicable on both the Midnight Ocean and Glacier Ice color options of the Vivo smartphone.

Vivo V17 Specifications

To recap on its specifications, Vivo V17 arrives with a 6.44-inch FHD+ OLED iView display with a screen-to-body ratio of 91.38%. Under its hood, the smartphone makes use of an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC teamed up with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space. There is a dedicated microSD card slot for expandable memory.

On the photography front, the Vivo V17 flaunts a quad-camera setup at its rear with a 48MP primary sensor with an aperture f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP secondary sensor with a f/2.2 aperture, and a couple of 2MP rear sensors. And, the other goodies of the Vivo smartphone include a 32MP selfie camera sensor, Android Pie topped with custom Funtouch OS, an in-display fingerprint sensor and a 4500mAh battery with support for 18W fast-charging support.

If you are interested in upgrading your smartphone to a mid-range device that has all the standard specifications including a quad-camera setup, a capacious battery and more, then you can check out this sale on Amazon right now to get the Vivo V17 at a discounted pricing.

