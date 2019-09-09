Vivo V17 Pro New Leak Surfaced Ahead Of Launch News oi-Nageshwara Rao M

Vivo V17 Pro is expected to arrive by the end of this month. Now, ahead of its launch a new leak has surfaced which confirms that the device will have the Qualcomm's Snapdragon 675 SoC, a 6.4-inch AMOLED display, and a truly bezel-less display.

Leaked Specifications

The Vivo V17 Pro's display is expected to come with a resolution of 1080 x 2440 pixels and a scratch-resistant glass coating. The Snapdragon 675 SoC might get coupled with an 8GB RAM and 128GB default storage. It is tipped to house quad rear cameras comprising a 48MP, an 8MP, and two 2MP sensors guided by an LED flash. The smartphone is reportedly going to feature a 32MP centrally placed pop-up selfie camera.

The mobile phone is likely to get equipped with a 4,100 mAh battery and it will run customized Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box. Connectivity aspects onboard include NFC, Bluetooth 5, Wi-Fi, dual SIM support, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port. Its cameras support AI algorithm and Super Night mode, offering vivid images in the low lighting conditions.

Other Launched Vivo Pro-series Phone

To recall, the Vivo15 Pro arrived with a 6.39-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, 12nm based chipset, an Adreno 612 graphics, 6/8GB RAM option, and 128GB in-built storage. It comes with a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP depth sensor along with portrait mode and AI mode features. At the front, the handset is fitted with a 32MP sensor.

It packs a 3,700 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. And, it has an in-display fingerprint scanner. The mobile phone is available in India at Rs. 23,990 for 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM options, while its top-end 8GB RAM/128GB ROM offering is priced at Rs. 24,397. The available colors of the device are Topaz Blue and Ruby Red.

