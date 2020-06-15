Just In
Vivo V19 Neo With Snapdragon 675 SoC Launched
Vivo recently launched the V19 Neo in the Philippines which earlier was launched in Indonesia in March. The Vivo V19 Neo comes in two color variants with quad rear camera setup. The company has not yet revealed any information about its availability in the Indian market.
The phone comes in a single variant (8GB RAM + 128GB storage) priced at PHP 17,999 (around Rs. 27,200). The phone is offered in Admiral Blue and Crystal White color options. It is already available for purchase in the Philippines market.
Vivo V19 Neo Specifications
In terms of specifications, the Vivo V19 Neo sports a 6.44-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display which offers a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels. The phone has an in-display fingerprint reader for security purpose. It measures 159.01 x 74.17 x 8.54mm dimensions and weights of 176 grams.
Under the hood, it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. The phone packs a 4,500 mAh battery and an 18W fast charger. Coming to the software, it runs Android 10 with Funtouch OS 10 on top.
In terms of optics, the Vivo V19 Neo has a quad-rear camera setup on its back panel. The camera setup comprises a 48MP main sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, a 2MP depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture, and a 2MP macro sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. Upfront, it comes with a 32MP shooter with an f / 2.45 aperture for selfies housed at the top right of the screen.
For connectivity option, the Vivo V19 Neo supports dual-band Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, GLONASS, and a USB Type-C port for charging.
