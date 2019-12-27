Vivo V19 Series Launch Tipped Ahead Of IPL 2020 In India News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Vivo seems to have more than one smartphone in its bucket at the beginning of 2019 for the Indian market. While the internet is picking up rumors regarding the launch of Vivo S1 Pro, a new smartphone lineup is said to be under development. The company seems to have started working on the Vivo V19 series which will go official next year.

Vivo V19 Series India Launch Details

The successor of the Vivo V17 series is expected to arrive in Q1 2020. A report from 91Mobiles suggests Vivo's plan to bring the Vivo V19 and the Vivo V19 Pro in India ahead of the IPL 2020. This is a popular Twent20 cricket league which is organized during March or April in India.

This time the IPL 2020 is being held on March 23, so we can expect the V19 series to debut around the same timeline. Apart from the launch date, the report doesn't reveal any information on the hardware and software features of the upcoming lineup.

But considering the device has started stopping by the rumor mill so early, we can expect some more information in the coming days. To recall, Vivo launched its predecessor the V17 earlier this month in India.

The handset was launched with a different design compared to the international variant. It is launched with a 6.44-inch E3 Super AMOLED display panel that has a 20:9 aspect ratio and an FHD+ resolution.

There is an L-shaped Camera module at the rear which houses a 48MP primary sensor. The main lens is combined with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor.

Upfront, the punch-hole is packed with a 32MP selfie camera that has an f/2.45 aperture. It offers a Super Night Selfie mode, AI stickers, and AI Burst mode. We are waiting for some more information on the Vivo V19 series and will keep you posted on the same.

