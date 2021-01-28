Vivo V19 Stable Android 11 Update: When Can We Expect The New Update? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Google officially announced the stable version of Android 11 OS back in September 2020. Since then several OEMs have made this update available for their smartphones and multiple other handsets are in line to get the same. Vivo is amongst those brands which have released the Android 11 update to its product lineups. The Vivo V19 is the next device by the brand to receive this update. Here's when you can expect the stable Android 11update for the Vivo V19:

When Will Vivo V19 Receive Stable Android 11 Update In India?

The Vivo V19 is said to get the stable Android 11 in the coming months. However, the company is yet to announce an official release date for the same. The latest Android update will be based on FunTouch OS 11. The company had shared an update timeline for the eligible smartphones via Twitter earlier.

As of now, only the Vivo V20 and the Vivo V20 Pro are the devices in the company's 'V' smartphone lineup that have received the stable version of Android 11. The Vivo 19 is likely the next in line. Moreover, the device is lined up to receive the Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11 update by the end of January 2021 in India.

The other devices from the 'V' series which will be receiving this update include the Vivo V17, V17 Pro, and the Vivo V15. The Vivo X50 will also be receiving the same update alongside the V19 later this month in India. The company has already notified that it will be releasing the update in phases to the eligible devices.

Since the company has started dishing out the update to other handsets, it shouldn't be long enough before the Vivo V19 also starts receiving the stable Android 11 firmware. The update will bring along all the goodies which the new Android version offers.

