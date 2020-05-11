ENGLISH

    Vivo V19 To Launch In Indian Market On May 12

    Vivo India planned to launch the Vivo V19 in India on March 26. However, due to the prevalence of COVID-19, the company has cancelled the release of the Vivo V19.

    Vivo V19 To Launch In Indian Market On May 12

     

    It was followed by a rumor that claimed the India launch will be on April 3. Again, the launch of the smartphone was delayed due to a nationwide coronavirus lockdown.

    Now, the company has set a date for the announcement as the lockdown has become a bit easier than before. After so many delays, the smartphone is finally set to launch on May 12 in India, the company confirmed.

    Key Specs of Vivo V19

    The smartphone flaunts a pill-shaped punch-hole on a Full HD+ 6.44-inch screen that comes with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The device draws power from a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charger.

    The smartphone supports a Funtouch OS 9.2 based on Android Pie. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM. So far, we expect the Vivo V19 to come in two storage options, 128GB and 256GB.

    The Super AMOLED display also supports a fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. The features of the smartphone also added a microSD card slot which further expands storage up to 128GB.

    The smartphone's punch-hole features a 32MP selfie camera. The phone has a quad-camera setup on the back panel, which includes a 48MP primary sensor with a wide f / 1.8 aperture and phase detection autofocus.

    The new smartphone is expected to have an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. The company will disclose price and availability information individually for each market. The smartphone will come in two colors, Sleek Silver and Gleam Black.

    Story first published: Monday, May 11, 2020, 16:26 [IST]
