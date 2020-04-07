Vivo V19 With 48MP Quad-Rear Camera, Snapdragon 712 SoC Unveiled News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Vivo launched Vivo V19 in India on March 26, as a successor to the Vivo V17 announced in last year. The latest offering runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor with up 8GB RAM, 256 GB storage, and works on Fun Touch 10.0 UI based on Android 10. This is the first Vivo smartphone to sport a dual punch-hole display. It packs Copper Tube Liquid Cooling for warmth dissipation.

Vivo V19 Features

This smartphone has a curved glass body with a 6.44-inch FULL HD+ Super AMOLED Ultra-O display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. It appears like a glass sandwich design with "ergonomically-designed 3D curves".

Coming to the range of view, the Vivo V19 has a dual camera on the front is a 32MP + 8MP configuration. Lastly, the device- 4,500-mAh battery with support for 33W Vivo FlashCharge 2.0 through USB Type-C port. The display also supports fingerprint sensor with 3.5 mm audio jack, FM Radio

The smartphone has Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac dual-band, Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS, USB Type-C port.

Vivo V19 appears in Sleek Silver and Gleam Black color options. The 8GB + 128GB variant is estimated at 4,299,000 Indonesian Rupiah and the 8GB + 256GB variant is estimated at 4,999,000 Indonesian Rupiah. It should be available in global markets including India soon.

