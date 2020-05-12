Vivo V19 With Dual-Selfie Camera Goes Official In India; Sale Starts May 15 Online News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Vivo has expanded its V series with the launch of the V19 in India. The mid-range handset comes as a successor to the Vivo V17 and is packed with features like a pill-shaped dual-selfie camera module. This is an upgrade over the single-punch hole on its predecessor. Moreover, the remaining hardware on the latest entrant has also been improved. Here is all you need to know:

Vivo V19 Price And Sale Details

The Vivo V19 is launched within two different RAM and storage options. The base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage can be purchased for Rs, 27,990. On the other hand, the high-end variant with 8GGB RAM and 256GB storage model will be retailing at Rs. 31,990.

The 'Notify me' page on Vivo's e-store suggests the device will go up on sale starting May 15, 2020. It will be available in two color options including Gleam Black and Sleek Silver colors. Additionally, you can buy the handset from other e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart and also from the brick and mortar stores across the country.

There are a bunch of offers that you can avail on the purchase. For instance, there is 10 percent cash back on the payments made via HDFC and ICICI Bank credit and debit cards. Also, Airtel is offering Double Data, while Vodafone and Jio are offering 1.5GB additional data and benefits worths Rs. 40,000 respectively on the purchase.

Should We Consider Buying The Vivo V19?

The device is launched with the mid-range octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC that has 2.3GHz clock speed. The chipset is accompanied by 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage which is further expandable up to 256GB via microSD card.

The device will ship with the latest Android 10 OS and will come pre-installed with the Fun Touch OS 10 user interface. The V19 also employs a copper tube liquid cooling feature which as per the company reduces the temperature of the CPU by up to 7 degrees (minimum 3 degrees).

Upfront, the handset features a 6.44-inch Dual iView E3 Super AMOLED display. We have seen this panel on the V17 as well and similar to its predecessor, the V19 also offers an FHD+ resolution. But instead of a single punch-hole, it is packed with a pill-shaped punch hole on the top-right for dual-cameras

The setup comprises a 32MP primary selfie camera and an additional 8MP sensor for wide-angle shots. At the rear, the L-shaped camera module houses a 48MP primary sensor with an f/1.79 aperture, an 8MP super wide-angle sensor, and a set of 2MP sensors to capture bokeh and macro shots. A 4,500 mAh battery unit with 33W Vivo Flash charge technology is what will drive the handset.

If we look at the overall hardware then the Vivo V19 offers decent internals. The dual-selfie camera setup is no doubt the biggest highlight here. But, the company has announced the handset at an asking price of Rs. 27,990 which seems a bit on the higher side; considering the device is packed with a mid-range Snapdragon 712 chipset. A better processor would have definitely done the trick.

