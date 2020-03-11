Vivo V19 With Snapdragon 675 SoC, 48MP Quad-Cameras Officially Announced

ENGLISH

    Vivo has officially expanded its 'V' series with the launch of the V19. But, it seems like the company is following the footprints of Huawei by launching this handset as a rebranded version of one of its recently launched smartphones. The handset has been launched as the rebranded Vivo V17 which made an entry back in December 2018 in India.

    Vivo V19 With Snapdragon 675 SoC, 48MP Quad-Cameras Announced

     

    Vivo V19 Highlight Features

    There is no difference in terms of hardware between the Vivo V17 and the Vivo V19. The latter is also launched with a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED display that offers a 1080 x 2400 pixels FHD+ resolution. Also, there is a punch-hole for the selfie camera.

    However, a recently leaked promo teaser suggested a dual punch-hole for the selfie camera. So, it remains to be seen if the company launches this handset with different hardware in the Indian market.

    The device was the first Vivo handset to come with an L-shaped quad-rear camera module that accommodates a 48MP primary sensor with an f/1.78 aperture. The remaining setup comprises an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with an f.2.2 aperture, a 2MP sensor with an f/2.4 aperture, and another 2MP sensor with the same f/2.4 aperture.

    The device uses the mid-range octa-core Snapdragon 675 processor which is accompanied by Adreno 612 GPU, 8GB RAM, and 128GB onboard storage. To capture selfies and for video calls, the handset accommodates a 32MP camera inside the punch-hole.

    Security features include an in-display fingerprint scanner and the standard Face Unlock feature. Driving the unit is a 4,500 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

    Vivo V19 Price

    The Vivo V19 is announced at IDR 4,299,000 which is somewhere around Rs. 22,055. The pricing is similar to the Indian model. The handset is currently up for pre-orders in Indonesia and will be available for sale in Midnight Ocean and Glacier Ice colors.

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 11, 2020, 11:27 [IST]
