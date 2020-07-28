Vivo V19 Witnesses Huge Price Drops In Indian Market; Should You Buy? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Vivo has launched the Vivo V19 in India in May which falls under the mid-range segment. The handset is available in two storage variants including 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage. The handset is offered in Mystic Silver and Piano Black color variants.

Now, the company has reduced the price of both variants of the Vivo V19 by up to Rs. 4,000. Both models are already listed on e-commerce sites (Flipkart and Amazon) with new price tag. The price reduction was reported by Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom which indicates the new price also available in offline stores.

The 128GB storage model comes with a tag of Rs. 27,990 which is now available at Rs. 24,990. On the other hand, the 256GB model launched at Rs. 31,990 and customers can grab the model now at Rs. 27,990.

Vivo V19 Specifications

The Vivo V19 sports a 6.44-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It offers a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and an in-display fingerprint sensor for security purpose. The device runs on FuntouchOS 10 based on the latest Android 10 OS out-of-the-box.

The device gets its fuel from a 4,500 mAh battery with support for a 33W fast-charging. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC along with 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage which is expandable. The handset is the first from the company which features a dual punch-hole display.

The rectangular quad-camera setup of the handset includes a 48MP main sensor. The handset comes with a dual-selfie camera including a 32MP main shooter and an 8MP lens. The camera of the phone also features Super Night mode and Ultra-Stable video.

Considering the price, the company has added several good features to the Vivo V19. The device offers a dual-selfie camera, Snapdragon 712 SoC which can handle the heavy game. In addition, the camera of the handset also supports the Super Night mode and Ultra-Stable video. If anyone is looking for a good camera-centric phone then you can definitely go for it.

