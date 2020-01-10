Vivo V1950A Spotted On TENAA Listing With Snapdragon 865 And Dual-Mode 5G Support News oi-Karan Sharma

Vivo is expected to launch a new smartphone soon in China and the alleged Vivo 1950A phone has also passed several certifications from China's MIIT and 3C. Now the smartphone is spotted on TENAA listing which reveals some of the specifications of the phone. However, the TENAA listing has been updated now with all the specifications about the phone.

According to the updated listing, the specifications of the smartphone matches with Vivo NEX 3 5G smartphone which was introduced with Snapdragon 855+ last year. The TENAA listing suggests that it might be the same smartphone from the company with an upgraded processor.

Vivo V1950A Specifications

The Vivo V1950A is said to offer a 6.89-inch AMOLED full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080 x 2256 pixels. TENAA listing has not revealed any images of the phone but it has been expected that the phone will ditch the notch design and feature curved edges. Besides, the phone will also house an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Under the hood, the Vivo V1950A is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 865 SoC with up to 2.84GHz clocking speed. The smartphone will also support NA and SA dual-mode 5G networks. The Vivo V1950A is equipped with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

The smartphone is fuelled by a non-removable 4,200mAh battery and the 3C certification of the handset revealed that it might be launched with a 44W fast charger. On the software front, it runs on Android 10 operating system.

As far as cameras are concerned, the Vivo V1950A will sport a 16MP motorized pop-up selfie shooter. On the back, the device offers a triple rear camera setup situated in a circular shaped module. The rear camera setup will house a 64MP primary camera and a pair of 13MP camera sensors for wide-angle and depth sensing.

It has also been reported that the Vivo V1950A is the upcoming iQoo 3 gaming smartphone. However, the TENAA listing suggests that the phone will be a revamped version of the Vivo NEX 3 5G model with upgraded hardware.

