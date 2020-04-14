ENGLISH

    Vivo V1965A With Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 665 SoC Spotted On TENAA

    Vivo Y50 which is officially manufactured in Cambodia went live earlier this month with a price tag of Rs 18,590 approximately. Recently, the Vivo V1965A was spotted at TENAA revealing key specifications. The V1965A smartphone was also tipped to pack an 18W charger as per the 3C database of China.

    The smartphone has a unique gradient design with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. According to the TENAA listing, the smartphone is now updated with its whole specifications and images. We can expect to see the smartphone very soon in India.

    Specification

    The smartphone flaunts a punch-hole screen that comes with 6.53-inches full HD display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The device draws power from a 4,880 mAh battery with support for 18W Vivo rapid charger. The exact design of the phone is not known yet.

    The smartphone is said to run Android 10 OS with FunTouch OS 10 custom skin on top. It will appear in golden and purple colors. The quad rear camera comprises a 13MP primary camera; an 8MP camera; a 2MP camera, another 2MP camera. The smartphone has a 16MP front camera. Other details of the Vivo V1965A also added 162.04 x 76.46 x 9.11mm dimensions and it weighs 197 grams.

    The latest smartphone offering runs on the 2.0GHz processor with Snapdragon 665 coupled with 8GB and 6GB of RAM. Both versions may carry 128 GB built-in storage. The display also supports a rear-positioned fingerprint sensor and the features of the smartphone also added a microSD card slot.

    The mentioned specifications of the Vivo V1965A are almost similar to the recently announced Vivo Y50. We all are waiting to see whether the model V1965A appears as Y50 or with some new name.

    Tuesday, April 14, 2020, 17:28 [IST]
