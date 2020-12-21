Vivo V20 (2021) Spotted On Geekbench: Snapdragon 675 Processor Tipped News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Vivo is reportedly working on the Vivo V20 (2021). The smartphone already received multiple certifications including the Indonesia Telecom website, BIS website and BIS listing also suggested that the phone will be launched in India soon. Now, an alleged smartphone with model number V2040 has visited Geekbench, which is expected to be the upcoming Vivo V20 (2021).

Further, the Geekbench listing has revealed some key features and the phone has managed to score 553 in the single-core and 1765 in the multi-core tests. According to the listing, the phone might run on Android 11 OS with Funtouch or OriginOS. The phone is also listed with an SM6150 chipset which is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC.

It is also said to come with 8GB RAM. Apart from this, nothing more is known about the handset. The phone will be an upgraded version of the Vivo V20 smartphone which made its debut in the country in October. So, we can expect similar features on the Vivo V20 (2021) with slight changes.

To recall, the Vivo V20 is selling in the country for Rs. 24,990. In terms of features, the handset has a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) AMOLED display. It comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. For imaging, the phone sports a triple rear camera including a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP secondary sensor, and a 2MP monochrome lens.

Upfront, it features a 44MP selfie camera. So, we can expect the same camera from the upcoming model. Further, the handset packs a 4,000 mAh battery with support for 33W FlashCharge fast charging. In addition, the phone supports HDR, 4k video recording, gyro-EIS, portrait, panorama, and more.

However, the phone does not support 5G connectivity. Now, it remains to be seen whether the new model will support 5G connectivity or not.

