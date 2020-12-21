Just In
- 14 min ago Tiger Lake H CPU-Powered Gaming Laptops To Launch In 2021: Akshay Kamath, Director, Client Sales, Intel India
-
- 1 hr ago iPhone 12 Mini Could Be The Perfect Sized Smartphone For Most Users
- 1 hr ago New OnePlus Phone Spotted On TUV Rheinland Certification Listing; 33W Fast Charging Tipped
- 1 hr ago Vivo Y31 Key Specifications Listed At Google Play Console; Might Hit The Shelves Soon
Don't Miss
- News BJP MP Saumitra Khan's wife Sujata joins Trinamool Congress
- Sports Ian Chappell: Don't ban bouncer but improve batsmen's technique
- Movies HBD Tamannaah Bhatia: Samantha Akkineni, Shruti Haasan, Kajal Aggarwal And Others Wish The Diva!
- Automobiles BMW Announces Price Hike Across Entire Model Range: Here Are The Details!
- Lifestyle Flyx Filmfare OTT Awards 2020: Nora Fatehi, Jennifer Winget And Other Divas Who Graced The Red Carpet In Gown
- Finance How To Open A Post Office Savings Account?
- Education BSEB Bihar Class 12th Practical Admit Card 2021 Released
- Travel These Stunning Places Are India's Least Visited
Vivo V20 (2021) Spotted On Geekbench: Snapdragon 675 Processor Tipped
Vivo is reportedly working on the Vivo V20 (2021). The smartphone already received multiple certifications including the Indonesia Telecom website, BIS website and BIS listing also suggested that the phone will be launched in India soon. Now, an alleged smartphone with model number V2040 has visited Geekbench, which is expected to be the upcoming Vivo V20 (2021).
Further, the Geekbench listing has revealed some key features and the phone has managed to score 553 in the single-core and 1765 in the multi-core tests. According to the listing, the phone might run on Android 11 OS with Funtouch or OriginOS. The phone is also listed with an SM6150 chipset which is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC.
It is also said to come with 8GB RAM. Apart from this, nothing more is known about the handset. The phone will be an upgraded version of the Vivo V20 smartphone which made its debut in the country in October. So, we can expect similar features on the Vivo V20 (2021) with slight changes.
To recall, the Vivo V20 is selling in the country for Rs. 24,990. In terms of features, the handset has a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) AMOLED display. It comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. For imaging, the phone sports a triple rear camera including a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP secondary sensor, and a 2MP monochrome lens.
Upfront, it features a 44MP selfie camera. So, we can expect the same camera from the upcoming model. Further, the handset packs a 4,000 mAh battery with support for 33W FlashCharge fast charging. In addition, the phone supports HDR, 4k video recording, gyro-EIS, portrait, panorama, and more.
However, the phone does not support 5G connectivity. Now, it remains to be seen whether the new model will support 5G connectivity or not.
-
24,999
-
34,990
-
23,999
-
64,999
-
49,999
-
86,999
-
19,999
-
54,990
-
42,999
-
39,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
49,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
38,999
-
14,610
-
84,999
-
94,000
-
38,000
-
30,999
-
11,999
-
9,999
-
95,000
-
16,900
-
14,575